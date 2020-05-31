A special week-long sanitation drive will be taken up in all 150 divisions of GHMC from June 1, a press statement said. The programme up to June 8 will mainly focus on clearing the garbage on the roadside, and in open plots, de-silting, and de-weeding of all nalas and areas with history of water stagnation, clearing of all construction and demolition waste from public areas and open plots, and clearing of roadside bushe. Each ward will be divided into feasible units and each area will be surveyed to identify the number of open plots, and those with garbage, C&D waste along roadside, water stagnation areas etc.
GHMC drive from today
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story