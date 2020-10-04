GHMC draft roll on Nov. 16, final publication Jan. 15

Meeting organised on Special Summary Revision of rolls

GHMC Election wing had convened a meeting with political parties on Saturday, with regard to Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.

Additional Commissioner S. Pankaja explained to the representatives of various parties about the schedule for the rolls with January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date.

As per the details shared, the draft rolls will be prepared based on the application forms received under Format-1 to Format-8, between November 1 and 15.

The draft roll will be published on November 16, and claims and objections will be received up to December 15. After scrutiny of the claims and objections by January 5, the final publication of electoral roll will be done on January 15.

There are a total of 3,977 polling stations in the limits of 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district, and 1,586 polling locations. As per the rolls published on February 7 this year, the total number of electors is 42,37,190.

Rationalisation of polling stations, revision of boundaries and approval of final stations should be completed by October 31.

The meeting also discussed change of location for 72 polling stations owing to demolition of the earlier buildings, and proposals for change of nomenclature for 16 more polling stations.

Party representatives have been urged to go through the proposals and air their views, besides submitting proposals for change of polling station locations if any, in the city. Another round of deliberations will be conducted on Monday in the presence of electoral registration officers.

M. Srinivas Reddy and S. Bharath Kumar from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Ponna Venkata Ramana and Kolluru Pavan Kumar from BJP, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, G. Niranjan, and P. Rajesh Kumar from the Congress, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed from MIM, G. Raja Chowdary and P. Ramachandra Chary from TDP, M. Srinivas Rao from CPI(M), and N. Srikanth from CPI participated in the meeting.