GHMC deputes team for Warangal

Three disaster response vehicles with 40 personnel to deal with the floods

GHMC has deputed three disaster response vehicles and 40 personnel to Warangal to enable the civic authorities there to deal with the heavy rains and urban flooding in most parts of the city. The teams were slated to reach the place on Sunday evening and have been carrying along with a boat, gas cutters, motor pumps and other devices to deal with the floods.

Meanwhile, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has directed all the municipal commissioners to be on high alert because of the ongoing rainfall and floods in many urban areas across Telangana. With the forecast suggesting more downpour, he wanted the senior officials to stay put in the headquarters, monitor the weather bulletins, remove garbage, keep adequate stocks of disinfectants for usage and make provision of drinking water, etc.

Municipal officials should keep a vigil on low lying areas and identified dilapidated old buildings. First aid kits and machinery to pump out water, etc., should be kept ready. The state level monitoring committee should be informed about any development and all necessary measures should be taken to ensure there is no loss of lives or property, he added.