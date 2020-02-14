GHMC demolition project to get new machines

GHMC may induct heavy machinery into its demolition project to discourage illegal structures cropping up all over the city.

Speaking during a media interaction, Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said the idea was under serious consideration.

The machinery is akin to the earth-moving vehicles, but with a longer crane handle so that it can reach higher floors. It will push the structure inside, so that no debris falls outside the building.

Till now, the Town Planning staff have been using gas cutters to drill a hole into the slabs of illegally raised floors so that the builder would be forced to demolish the remaining slab himself.

However, with pillars intact, builders are laying the slabs afresh even after demolition, sources said.

To discourage this practice, heavy machinery is being brought on lease, to bring down the pillars too along with the slab. In the bargain, damage will occur even to the legally constructed floors, which could deter the errant builders, officials say.

The responsibility for procurement has been handed over to the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of GHMC and a tender has been called, they said.