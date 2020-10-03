GHMC demolishes Lingampally market, traders protest

The demolished market building at Narayanaguda in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

03 October 2020

Bringing down the complex and constructing a new one in its place is leading to displacement of over 70 small-time businesses

Demolition of the old Lingampally market complex in Narayanguda by the GHMC authorities led to a spontaneous demonstration on Saturday by small traders who had been running their businesses in the complex for decades.

Traders engaged in businesses such as vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken, groceries, flowers, puja essentials, among others said the GHMC’s decision to demolish the existing complex and construct a new one in its place is leading to displacement of over 70 small-time businesses.

“This is unexpected blow during COVID-19 times when already the businesses are down. These shops were initially given to our parents, and later we have taken them over, and been paying the rent regularly,” said Ramu Naik, seller of cool drinks.

Starting from ₹8 to 9, the traders are now paying ₹870 per month inclusive of all taxes, he said.

Representations have been made to the GHMC officials, requesting for re-allotment to the same traders after construction of new complex, but the authorities would have none of it.

“They said the rent would be decided through fresh auction,” Mr. Naik said.

Construction of new complex is a ploy to evict the traders, as the authorities had failed to do it despite multiple efforts in the past, owing to resistance from people and politicians, another trader Srinivas said.

In 1997, when the complex was vacated for renovation, the space in the new complex was given to the same traders, and GHMC is discarding its own example now by throwing out the hapless traders and workers dependants on them, the traders said. However, Additional Commissioner, Estates, Yadagiri Rao said the structure has become dilapidated, and is prone to collapse any time endangering several lives.

Due procedure has been followed for demolition and re-construction of the complex, and once completed, the space will be auctioned, Mr.Rao said.

“As per rules, the lease cannot be extended beyond 25 years without fresh auction. In case of this market complex, it has been over 33 years,” he said.

However, the present occupants will be given the first right of refusal. If they are ready to pay the highest price derived from the auction, they will be given the space, he informed.

Construction of the new building with cellar, stilt, and four floors is under way with an expenditure of ₹4 crore.