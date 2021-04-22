GHMC declares 63 containment zones in city

Localised measures will be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 infection there

Rapped by the Telangana High Court over lack of measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, the government has declared a total of 63 containment zones in the city limits, almost evenly spread over all the six zones of GHMC.

A list of all the containment zones has been put on display on the GHMC website, where localised measures will be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 infection. Of the total, 12 containment zones are in Charminar, 11 in Secunderabad and 10 each in L.B.Nagar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally and Serilingampally.

Fourteen of the total containment zones have been established in residential complexes, all in Kukatpally and Secunderabad zones. Officials have informed that wherever the number of COVID-19 patients are more than five in close vicinity, such areas are being declared as mini containment zones. GHMC is taking up sanitisation activities in all the containment zones, by spraying one per cent solution of the sodium hypochlorite on frequently touched surfaces and frequently visited areas.

Besides, in coordination with the Medical & Health department, fever surveys are being conducted in the zones, in order to collect the swab samples and send them for COVID-19 testing, official sources informed. Entry and exit points of the containment zones are not being monitored, nor are the residents being restrained from going out of the zones, they said.

During the first wave of COVID-19, the State government, with the involvement of GHMC, Police and Medical & Health officials, had declared vast area around the COVID-19 affected households as containment zones, and enforced strict surveillance near the entry and exit points. Outsiders were not allowed into the zones, and insiders were not allowed to venture out. All needs of the residents were taken care of by teams of workers and volunteers deployed for this purpose at each containment zone.

COVID-19 infection in its second wave is surging ahead in Telangana and GHMC at a faster pace than the first wave, as it is in several other States. On Wednesday, GHMC region has recorded a total of 989 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far in the second wave. After the High Court has taken a serious view of the situation, Telangana State government has recently imposed a night curfew starting from 9 p.m. every day, in order to keep a check on crowds at pubs, bars, movie theatres and other locations of huge gatherings.