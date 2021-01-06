GHMC crèche turns store room

‘No action even after representation to the commissioner’

Several women staffers working at GHMC headquarters have got the short shrift from their employer when the daycare facilities have been withdrawn for their children.

Entreaties to reopen the previously existing crèche have fallen on deaf ears, with the authorities using the facility as a store room for want of space.

As per the Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Act, 2017, employers with 50 or more employees must provide crèche facilities close to the workplace.

GHMC had been running daycare facilities decades before the provision has been enacted. Andhra Mahila Sabha was running the facility on the corporation premises before COVID-19 struck. With the pandemic at its peak, keeping infants and children grouped on closed premises was considered a health risk, and the crèche was closed down.

However, several months later, even now, the crèche remains closed, and the hall allocated for the same is being used as a storage facility. Ramshackle cribs and play equipment can be seen pushed to a corner in the room which is now filled with dozens of bundles of blankets that had arrived from Tamil Nadu during floods in the city.

“The blankets are kept away undistributed at more than a couple of locations in the city. Here, the crèche is used for the purpose as it was vacant,” said an employee on condition of anonymity. Women with infants and young children are facing many difficulties due to the shutdown.

“I am forced to leave my son with my in-laws who are unable to handle him due to old age. The crèche had benefited scores of women in the past, and should not be closed now,” says a woman employee.

The hall which was used as crèche is also badly in need of renovation, as parts of the false ceiling have crumbled. It also needs new play equipment and furniture. GHMC, which is spending crores of rupees on renovation of the chambers of officials, has not paid much thought to this requirement, complained employees.

Representations were made to the GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar requesting him to ensure that the facility is reopened, but to no avail.

“About 15 women went and gave a written request to the Commissioner, who promised to vacate the premises within one week. It has been a month since, and the crèche is still not functional,” said the employee.

Enquiries with Mr.Lokesh Kumar have not yielded any response.