GHMC contractors protest over non-payment of dues, detained

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 00:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of contractors protesting at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters seeking immediate payment of arrears due to them were detained by the police on Tuesday, while the Council meeting was in progress.

A member of the GHMC Contractors Association, Hanumanth Sagar said the contractors carrying out maintenance works in the city have not received payments for the past six months. The dues amounted to ₹800 crore just for maintenance works, and coupled with Housing, Horticulture and Electrical works, the same exceeded ₹1,500 crore.

“Whenever we ask for the dues, officials cite lack of funds. They have funds to pay for fancy projects such as SRDP and SNDP, but not for us who do the maintenance work,” Mr.Sagar said, while speaking to the media.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractors have been on strike for the past one week, stalling the works everywhere, association general secretary Surender Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app