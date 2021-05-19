GHMC conducts fever tests on 2.54 lakh

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 23:02 IST

Call centre continues to function

GHMC announced on Wednesday that tests were conducted on 17,105 persons as part of the ongoing household fever survey with 1,667 teams visiting 1.97 lakh houses. So far, about 13.84 lakh houses have been contacted and 2.54 lakh persons were sent for medical examination with medical kits handed over to the affected families. The call centre with number 040 2111 1111 continues to function where doctors answer queries about the health.

Mayor visit

Earlier in the day, Mayor G. Vijaylakshmi along with MLA M. Gopinath and other senior officials inspected several divisions in the Jubilee Hills area like Shaikpet lake where she wanted the water hyacinth to be removed forthwith, remove the construction debris, and build a compound wall.

At Kamalapuri Colony, Natrajnagar and Vengal Rao Nagar, she wanted garbage clearance to be more efficient and checked the ongoing desilting work at Somajiguda and Rahmatnagar. Zonal commissioners Pravenya Reddy and Ravi Kiran were present.

Advertising

Advertising

Free food

GHMC’s ‘Annapurna’ canteens, which hitherto used to provide meals at a subsidised rate of ₹5 in different parts of the twin cities, have decided to make it free in view of the raging pandemic and loss of livelihoods to the poor and the needy. Municipal Administration secretary Arvind Kumar informed that the decision was taken following instructions by Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao.

The civic body had already increased the number of such canteens from 150 to 250, including starting mobile ones at bus stops, railway stations and hospitals. It is estimated that more than 45,000 persons were making use of the facility.

Trade licence

Trade licences can be renewed at any of the Mee Seva centres, citizen service centres, and circle and head office of the municipal corporation till May 30 with a fine of 25%. Fines would be doubled from May 31 and those running businesses or offices without trade renewal licences are liable to be imposed 100% penalty and 10% fine every month till it is taken, a press release said.