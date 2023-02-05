ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC completes 13 SNDP works; eight more likely to be wrapped up by Feb-end

February 05, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total 13 components of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) taken up in various parts of the city have been completed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) so far.

Of the total 52 components taken up under the SNDP, with an estimated expenditure of ₹858 crore, GHMC was given the responsibility for 33 works in the city peripheries. Nineteen other works belong to the surrounding municipalities.

Among the completed works are three bridges on stormwater drains respectively at VST, Nallakunta vegetable market, and SP Road in Secunderabad. Others include construction or modernisation of stormwater drains between various chain link lakes, from Nagireddy Cheruvu to Kapra Lake, Modugula Kunta to Kotha Cheruvu, Mansurabad Chinna Cheruvu to Bandlaguda Lake, Bandlaguda Lake to Nagole Lake, Bathula Cheruvu to Injapur Nala, and Appa Cheruvu to Mulgund Lake.

Also completed are the works for establishing a link between two drains Isuka Vagu and Nakka Vagu in Patancheru, construction of culvert on Lakshmi Nala in Karwan, and two drains respectively between Noori Nagar in Chandrayangutta and Deccan Palace Function Hall in Bandlaguda, and Eerla Cheruvu and National Highway 65 in Chandanagar.

Officials in charge of SNDP informed that eight more works will be completed by February-end, and the remaining works except four will be closed by March-end. The four remaining components pertain to Balkapur nala diversion works, and the Hussainsagar surplus nala works, they said.

