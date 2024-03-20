GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC Commissioner directs officials to hunt for parking spaces in Hyderabad

A special portal or mobile app has been suggested, which would provide information about the availability of nearby parking spaces

March 20, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The issue of parking spaces in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was discussed at a meeting held on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Parking woes in the city of Hyderabad have come to the fore again, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D. Ronald Rose reviewing the issue during a meeting on Wednesday.

Officials at the meeting included Director, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management N. Prakash Reddy, Engineer in Chief Mohammed Ziauddin, Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish, Chief City Planner Rajendra Prasad Naik, Chief Engineer (Projects) Devanand and others. They were directed to thrash out details of a comprehensive parking policy for the corporation, so that the chronic issue is addressed in a holistic manner. Special attention should be paid to the development of exclusive parking structures, he said.

The Town Planning department was asked to identify separate places across the city, with space enough for two, thee, and four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles. While such places have already been identified, they are in a state of disuse due to lack of proper maintenance.

A special portal or mobile app has been suggested, which would provide information about the availability of parking spaces nearby for the motorists on the go. Rules and regulations should be framed for the private land owners who would like to provide parking facilities. Parking spots should be identified even in colony roads where the traffic is high, apart from main roads. Measures should be taken to ensure that all the shopping malls have enough vehicle parking.

The Commissioner has also directed officials to pay special attention to the prospect of developing income sources through advertisements near parking lots.

