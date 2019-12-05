Hyderabad

GHMC clears ₹528 crore for Jawahar Nagar landfill

GHMC Standing committee at its meeting on Thursday approved proposals to be sent to the government for works worth about ₹528 crore at the Jawahar Nagar landfill.

The proposed funding would include capital works and GST on the same, said a press release from GHMC. The landfill is being managed by Ramky Enviro Engineers, a private concessionaire, with which GHMC entered into an agreement for solid waste management in the city.

Besides, the construction and demolition waste processing plants in the city, also being managed by Ramky, would get increased funding henceforth. The standing committee cleared proposals to increase the sanction for maintenance of the plants from ₹3 crore to ₹6 crore.

In all, 11 proposals were cleared by the standing committee, including one for sanction of ₹1 lakh for use by each corporator for play and sports material.

The committee also cleared a proposal to establish new traffic signals at 155 locations in addition to the existing 221.

The proposals cleared include CC roads, road widening, sewage diversion, and park development.

