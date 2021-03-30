GHMC best in country for loans to street vendors

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 00:23 IST

Details of vendors uploaded

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has topped in implementation of the PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi) micro credit scheme for street vendors, a press statement from the corporation informed.

A total of 34,878 street vendors in city affected by the COVID-19 lockdown last year have been given ₹10,000 immediate relief by GHMC, the highest in the country.

Over 1.62 lakh street and small time vendors have been identified under this scheme, and details of 1.58 lakh of them have been uploaded onto the MEPMA portal. Identity cards have been issued to over 1.54 lakh vendors.

Advertising

Advertising

They have been invited to apply for financial assistance of ₹10,000, for which a total of 67,233 have responded.

Loans have been sanctioned to a total 42,911 vendors, and released for 34,878.

Indore trailed at the second place with 34,855 loans while Lucknow stood third with 34,195, the note said. GHMC has also made special efforts to ensure that the street vendors adapted themselves to digital payment platforms, the note said.