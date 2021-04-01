GHMC advisory to keep COVID at bay

HYDERABAD

01 April 2021 23:49 IST

Masks should be compulsorily worn at work places

In view of the second wave of COVID spread, GHMC has issued an advisory with precautions to be observed by officials and staff.

A circular has been issued accordingly to all the additional commissioners, heads of departments, zonal and deputy commissioners.

As per the circular, masks should be compulsorily worn at work places, during transport as well as in public places. ‘No mask-No entry’ boards should be displayed outside all offices.

In public places, a minimum of six feet distance should be maintained between two individuals, and no crowd should be allowed in offices.

Spitting in public places should be prohibited and people resorting to it should be punished with penalties.

Provisions for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser should be made at entry points and common areas.

All points, which come into human contact, should be frequently sanitised, including doors, handles, and staircase rods. Escalators and elevators should be avoided as far as possible, and staircase should be preferred instead. Use of air-conditioners and air-coolers should be reduced.

All officers should process files only through e-office system, except in case of emergency files, the circular said.