GHIAL gets nod to run RGIA for 30 more years

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received a letter of confirmation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), extending the term of the Concession Agreement for operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) near Hyderabad for a further period of 30 years — from March 23, 2038, up to March 22, 2068. This extension is in terms of the Concession Agreement dated December 20, 2004.

The strategically located RGIA was commissioned in a record time of 31 months and inaugurated in March 2008. The initial capacity of the airport was 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which went up to 21 MPPA in 2019. The airport presently is undergoing major expansion, post which the capacity will rise to 34 MPPA.

The airport has a cargo handling capacity of 1,50,000 tons per annum. The airport master plan has the flexibility to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 MPPA in phases. It is India’s first greenfield airport built under public-private partnership model, and is now at the forefront of leveraging technology to deliver a seamless and enhanced experience to the travellers.

It is the first airport in India to introduce a unique e-boarding solution and the only one in the country to have end-to-end digital passenger processing system, said a press release on Wednesday.