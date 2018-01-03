Ghazal Srinivas arrested

Singer Kesiraju Srinivas, popularly known as Ghazal Srinivas, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of sexual harassment levelled against him by a woman radio jockey. The woman approached the cops with video evidence, the police said.

A complaint was filed by the woman at the Punjagutta police station on December 29, alleging that Mr. Srinivas had harassed her and made sexual overtures to her on numerous occasions. The complainant, a radio jockey at web-based radio called Aalayavani run by the 51-year-old singer, also alleged that Mr. Srinivas had threatened to sack her if she did not yield to his demands.

“The woman approached us with a complaint and video evidence. The video was captured on a camera fitted in a resting-room at her workplace. Srinivas was arrested early on Tuesday from his house in Khairatabad,” said Punjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Vijay Kumar.

According to Mr. Kumar, the woman presented the cops with multiple videos captured on different dates in the last two months.

“The woman alleged that the accused used to call her to the resting-room on the pretext of a massage, while being unclothed in her presence. She also claimed that the singer had touched her inappropriately,” Mr. Kumar added.

The police booked the singer under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody for 10 days in the Cherlapalli Prison. The police said they would challenge the singer’s bail petition.

According to the police, the singer admitted that he had sought a massage but denied allegations of sexual harassment.

“When we arrested him, he claimed in his defence that he needed physiotherapy. He said his regular therapist was not available and the complainant had volunteered to massage him,” the ACP added.

The police also booked a woman, the singer’s personal assistant, for allegedly bringing pressure on the complainant in the matter.