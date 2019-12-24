Ghatkesar murder case: special public prosecutor named

The State government has appointed High Court lawyer V. Raghunath as special public prosecutor in the sensational case of a man murdering his wife and four-month-old son in Ghatkesar in February this year.

Sushrutha and Ramesh had got married after falling in love though the latter’s family members opposed it. Even years later, Ramesh’s family did not accept the match and allegedly hatched a plan to get his wife eliminated and have him married with another woman.

According to police, Ramesh took his wife and son to an isolated place, throttled them to death and set their bodies afire. Along with sections of homicide and screening of evidence, the investigators also invoked the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act against the accused since Sushrutha was a Dalit.