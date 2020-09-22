Ghanpur WTP clubbed with reservoir

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 22:46 IST

No separate tenders are to be called

The Keshavapuram reservoir near Shamirpet, which has recently got forest clearance, has, over time shrunk in size, but not proportionately in cost estimate.

Instead, works for laying pipelines and water treatment plant (WTP) proposed at Ghanpur have been fused into the Keshavapuram project, without separate bidding process.

As solution to the city’s future water needs, the Keshavapuram reservoir was mooted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in 2017, with 20 tmcft capacity and a cost estimate of ₹7,700 crore.

The reservoir was to get water through gravity from Konda Pochamma Sagar built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift scheme.

Capacity of the reservoir was brought down to 10 tmcft later when the government order was issued in October, 2017, with an aim to reduce the land acquisition cost.

Project cost as per GO was fixed at ₹4,777.59 crore, inclusive of the water treatment plant and associated components.

Tenders were called for accordingly, and in February, 2018, orders were issued approving the lowest bid by the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited.

Close to a year-and-half after awarding the contract, during a review meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in July, 2019, it was decided to further cut down the reservoir’s capacity to five tmcft, apparently to reduce the acquisition of patta lands even further.

It was also decided during the meeting to explore the possibility of drawing additional 10 tmcft of water from Konda Pochamma Sagar via WTP at Ghanpur.

Fresh proposals were prepared for 5.04 tmcft capacity, reducing the project cost to ₹3363.37 crore, inclusive of GST, labour cess, land acquisition cost and other components. Also prepared was a report for additional drawl of 10 tmcft through Ghanpur, and the cost estimated was ₹1,006 crore.

In February 2020, the government had issued orders revising the Keshavapur capacity to five tmcft, and allowing the HMWS&SB to entrust the Ghanpur pipeline and WTP works to the same agency, at a combined cost estimate of ₹4,369.37 crore.

The justification given was that the combined cost was well within the original administrative sanction.

However, the original administrative sanction was given for a storage reservoir with 10 tmcft capacity. Arbitrariness is in use of the sanction for an altogether unrelated work, which merited another call for tenders.

Officials of the HMWS&SB justified the decision, saying the proposal to allot the Ghanpur works as supplemental works to the same agency at the previously agreed upon rates was cleared by the State Level Standing Committee under the Irrigation department.

Officer in-charge of Keshavapuram project Ravi Kumar said the contractor had agreed to do the Ghanpur WTP and pipeline works at previous rates, and calling for tenders afresh would have escalated the project cost. The works were awarded as ‘authorised extras’, he said.

However, engineering experts cite the PWD Code to say that the authorised extras should be related to the main work, and not independent.

As per the PWD Code, supplemental works meriting as ‘authorised extras’ are “such items of work that are found necessary after letting out a contract and cannot be taken up for execution independently without interfering with the original work let out.”