GHAC handled 11,500 units of O2 concentrators

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo handled more than 11,000 units of oxygen concentrators.

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 06:42 IST

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) has ensured that more than 11,500 units of oxygen concentrators have been brought into Hyderabad from across the globe and other cities this month.

The shipments have arrived on both scheduled flights as well as special charters with a special task force comprising customs authorities, airlines, freight forwarders and other stakeholders formed to ensure speedy clearance and handling of COVID relief material consignments, a release of GHAC said.

GHAC has also successfully handled two shipments of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia — 1.5 lakh doses on May 1, which was the nation’s first Sputnik V consignment and 60,000 doses on May 16, which required specialised handling and procedures to maintain temperature integrity (-20 deg. C). Hyderabad region is set to be the single largest concentration of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacities globally, with an estimated 3.6 billion doses of various makes of vaccines expected to be produced by facilities in the region over the next 18-24 months.

