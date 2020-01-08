Hyderabad

Get ready with poll arrangements, CS tells Collectors

A counter for enquiries and forms for nomination process set up on the Nalgonda municipality office premises on Wednesday.

A counter for enquiries and forms for nomination process set up on the Nalgonda municipality office premises on Wednesday.  

more-in

Somesh Kumar holds video conference with top district officials

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the district Collectors to make necessary arrangements for peaceful conduct of the ensuing elections to municipalities and municipal corporations.

The officials should complete the arrangements as per the time line and be prepared for holding the polls as per the schedule fixed by the State Election Commission. He wanted the Collectors to focus on every aspect, including allotment of staff, printing of ballot papers and procurement of ballot boxes for the elections being held in highest number of ULBs.

Mr. Somesh Kumar conducted a video conference with Collectors and other senior officials to review the election preparedness at the field-level on Wednesday. He was particular that the Collectors of Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Sangareddy and Nalgonda districts be extra cautious owing to high number of ULBs under their purview that are going to polls.

The focus should be equally on the new municipalities that are going to polls. The Collectors were advised to prepare a calendar of activities for each day and they were directed to deal carefully with the rejected nominations. The Collectors have a crucial role in the conduct of the elections and they should therefore involve themselves fully in the process, he said.

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said the Collectors should be in close liaison with the municipal commissioners in all the stages of the polls. The district Collectors should set up monitoring systems in their respective areas and send reports to the State Election Commission on a regular basis about the activities undertaken by them.

The officers drafted for poll duties should not be allowed to go on leave and the department would not tolerate unauthorised absence of any of these officers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 11:45:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/get-ready-with-poll-arrangements-cs-tells-collectors/article30517265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY