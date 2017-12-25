Get ready for panchayat polls, Uttam tells partymen

Panchayat Raj elections in the State, to be held next year, will be taken very seriously by the Congress as they precede the general elections and the cadre should be ready to defeat the ruling TRS, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy while addressing a meeting of booth-level workers in Alair on Sunday, asked all Congress workers to immediately create booth-level WhatsApp groups for effective communication and sharing of content on the Government’s failures. He said that workers should be armed with the facts and figures of how the TRS Government failed to deliver on its promises.

“People should be told how dalits were tortured in Sircilla and how tribals were handcuffed and chained in Khammam. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to implement 12% Muslim Reservation in four months after coming to power. Now he is trying to shift the blame on to the Centre,” he said and asked the workers to spread this messages to each and every voter. Mr. Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister Rao had cheated all sections of the society. Even after 40 months, poor dalit families did not get three acres of land, Muslims and STs are still waiting for enhanced reservations and BCs have remained neglected. After cheating these sections now he is talking about BC welfare and Sub-Plan.

He also accused the Government of completely neglecting the agriculture sector which drove nearly 4,000 farmers to suicide during the last 40 months. He promised that the next Congress Government would completely revive the farm sector by waiving off crop loans up to ₹2 lakh in a single take, and also paying bonus in addition to the MSP for all major crops.

The TPCC chief charged that the Government had failed to fill 1.07 lakh vacancies that existed at the time of formation of Telangana and only 7,000 posts were filled exposing the inefficiency of the KCR Government.

He alleged that Telangana, under TRS regime, had emerged as the epicentre of scams and irregularities in the country. The Government had no money to clear Fee Reimbursement dues, distribute three acres of land for dalit and girijan families or clear crop loans but had thousands of crores of rupees to pay to Andhra contractors in the name of different projects to get 6% commissions, he alleged.

The meeting was also addressed by former MLA Bhikshamaiah Goud, TPCC Chief Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, and K. Anil Reddy among others.