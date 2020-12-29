‘Get over big vehicle syndrome’

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar and others at the annual press meet on crime, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

29 December 2020 22:49 IST

Drunken driving needs harshest punishment, says Sajjanar

With a steady increase in road accidents involving drunk drivers, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar equates them to no less short of a terrorist mindlessly mowing down precious lives. He said such drivers would be dealt with harshest punishments with a maximum jail term of 10 years. Despite efforts to deter and wean away drunk driving, increase in accidents under influence of alcohol in the recent past is a cause of concern, he said, and added that offenders involved in drunk driving will be dealt with severely within the framework of law.

“As zero tolerance against tippler drivers causing fatal road accidents, we started booking them under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code for which the punishment involves imprisonment up to 10 years,” he said on Tuesday. Referring to the recent road accident at Wipro junction where five youngsters were killed, Mr. Sajjanar said that they have registered a case against the car driver, and not on the tipper driver, as the youngster jumped the red signal under the influence of alcohol and rammed the heavy vehicle which was coming in the right direction.

“We have to get over the ‘big vehicle’ syndrome and start scientific investigation. In every big vehicle, drivers are not at fault, accidents happen even due to the mistake of small vehicle drivers,” he said.

Dip in fatal accidents

Earlier, Traffic DCP S.M.Vijay Kumar said that this year there was a sharp decline of 23% in fatal road accidents as people were not moving out of roads in huge numbers due to COVID-19 lockdown and road safety interventions launched by the police on vulnerable roads.

According to him, fatal road accidents have nosedived from 809 in 2019 with 861 deaths to this year’s 624 accidents in which 663 persons have lost their lives. “Over 55 % of the victims are those travelling on two-wheelers, and 28% are pedestrians,” he said.

“Highest number of fatalities are occurring on national highways, followed by R&B and GHMC roads. There has been an increase in accidents on ORR due to sleepless driving during COVID-19,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that a majority of accidents take place between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. and more particularly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to drunk driving, over speeding and reckless driving. He said that all the 124 blackspots were inspected by police and other stakeholders, and after a scientific study a proposal for remedial measures was submitted to the departments concerned. Revealing their roadmap for 2021, Mr. Kumar said that they aim to reduce travel time on the city roads, and rectify the blackspots, apart from other road safety initiatives