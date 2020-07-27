Get licence renewed via mobile app

The Transport Department in association with IT and Electronics and Communications (ITE & C) Department has launched the first set of online services through the mobile app — T App Folio.
The range of services include renewal of driving licence sans a visit to any RTA office, by utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning based liveness detection, big data based demographic matching and deep learning based photo comparison.
Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar had unveiled the services a few days back and said that people need not run around RTA offices for various services as most of these would be made available online and through the mobile app, except for vehicle inspections.
Commissioner (electronic service delivery) and special commissioner (e-governance) G.T. Venkateswara Rao informed that the entire application has been designed and implemented by the IT&EC department. Applicants with a selfie for a ‘liveness’ check, after uploading documents can get the renewal done.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath