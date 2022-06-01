German firm ZF’s largest tech centre opens in Hyderabad

Facility is largest software hub for the group

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the inauguration of the ZF Technology Center India, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Facility is largest software hub for the group

Global technology company in the automotive and industrial technology segment ZF has established a tech centre in Hyderabad.

Spread over 300,000 sq.ft., the facility is the largest software hub for the group. It will play a critical role in growth and positioning of the group globally and as well in India, ZF said in a release.

ZF opened its first facility in Hyderabad in 2017 and overtime, doubled the headcount to around 2,900. The tech centre is on an expansion path and there are plans to increase the headcount to 5,000 engineers, in the near future, the company said.

Inaugurating the facility on Wednesday, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao invited ZF Group to be a partner in Telangana Mobility Valley project. Senior VP-Engineering Services and Solutions, Innovation and Technology, Dirk Adamczyk said the company’s global tech centres are key components of its growth strategy. Noting that the facility will contribute to ZF vision of shaping next generation mobility, he said “the tech centre-India gives us a unique advantage to leverage local engineering talent for local and global projects”.

As a strategic partner to engineering teams across the globe, employees at the facility will focus on projects that are in core and application development, serving every region and supporting most OEMs. The emphasis for growth and talent will be in key technology areas of AI applications, Data Sciences and Digitalisation, with a strong focus in developing technologies in Digital Twin and Simulations, Cybersecurity, and Functional Safety, ZF said.

The facility is critical for ZF Group globally in pursuing talent for the technology domains of e-mobility, ADAS, Integrated Safety and Vehicle Motion Control along with Digitalisation.