German firm DFE Pharma’s CoE opened in Genome Valley

‘Capabilities offered through this centre can reduce the time to launch a product’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 23:25 IST

German pharma and nutraceutical excipient solutions firm DFE Pharma on Monday formally opened its Closer to the Formulator (C2F) centre of excellence in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The new facility will help pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from concept to finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development, DFE said about the C2F centre equipped with 1,200 sq metres laboratory facilities.

With C2F, DFE said it aims to support global as well as local pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies to address several challenges, including that to provide life-changing treatments at affordable prices, by developing robust formulations allowing for scale-up, high-speed production and first-to-market launch.

The focus of services offered by the new facility is mainly on oral solid dosage (OSD) forms and comprise a range of pre-registration work, including development, scale-up and technology transfer. The capabilities also include efficiency projects like conversions from wet granulation to direct compression, the company said.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Life Sciences and Pharma), government of Telangana Shakti Nagappan and DFE Pharma’s leadership team and senior representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies participated in the opening of the CoE.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said the State government will work with DFE to ensure that Life Sciences companies in the state leverage from this facility.

CEO of DFE Pharma Martti Hedman said with the C2F centre based at a prime location in the pharma and life sciences hub Genome Valley, “we can help pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies progress their projects faster and further”. Director of the CoE Anilkumar Gandhi said “the capabilities offered through this centre can reduce the time to launch a product, without compromising on quality, while reducing the number of development assays and therefore decreasing formulation spending.”

