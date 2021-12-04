German ambassador to turn flautist for jazz event

4th Hyderabad International Jazz Festival goes hybrid

Hyderabad is set to host the 4th Hyderabad International Jazz Festival in a hybrid form in the Deccan Park area near Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex on December 5. While three groups performing live are from Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, three other groups performing virtually are from Germany, Switzerland and the US.

The concert is free and entry will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, but considering the recent rise in number of COVID-19 cases, vaccination certificate may be required to be shown at the entrance, according to the organisers.

The garden amphitheatre at the Deccan Park has tiered seating and the Qutb Shahi tombs form a spectacular backdrop.

Among the performers is German ambassador Walter J. Lindner, who is part of The Revisit Project from Delhi. “India is such a huge country, I had no idea where I would perform. I will be performing in Hyderabad which is a very good opportunity and has an amazing backdrop, so I am very happy to do it,” said the ambassador in an interview.

“Let’s see how it goes but so far, so good. I think I am open to a lot of new ideas about new songs and collaborations with other musicians. At the moment, I am working on and thinking of doing something in the genre of Qawwali or Sufi music,” said Mr. Lindner when asked about Indian influences and collaboration.

“Even A Journey’s Songbook contains two pieces influenced by India — Prem Joshua and another one by John McLaughlin — and another composition, Pushkar, which is done by me. So there is already some Indian influence to be found on my second last CD,” added the German ambassador.