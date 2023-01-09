ADVERTISEMENT

Geologists form society to disseminate info on developments in earth sciences 

January 09, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior geologists who served in various capacities in different organisations within the country and abroad have decided to form a Society of Geologists, a platform to promote awareness about the latest developments in earth sciences and their impact on environment in general and human beings in particular.

A kick-off meeting was accordingly held here on January 8. It was conceptualised and organised by eminent geologists S.G. Krishna Mohan, B.P. Ramprasad and P. Nagendra Kumar who have vast experience in oil and gas and mineral exploration. The meeting discussed various aspects about the need to form a society.

The society is targeting scholarly publications, information services, cutting edge geoscientific conferences and education activities for the younger generation. It would cater to both Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and would be formally registered in Hyderabad in three to four months after completing the required formalities.

CONNECT WITH US