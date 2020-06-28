Geo-fence government lands, says KTR

HYDERABAD

28 June 2020

‘Fortify State’s side in court cases on disputed lands’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has issued instructions for GIS mapping and geo-fencing of government lands in and around the city. Addressing a high-level meeting along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Mr. Rama Rao issued orders for measures to protect government lands from private encroachments.

The meeting was attended by legislators from all the three districts, and Collectors of Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal apart from Revenue, Endowments, HMDDA and GHMC officials.

Special attention should be paid to the Revenue and Endowment lands, and action should be taken to fortify the arguments in courts of law in cases pertaining to disputed lands.

The legislators from L.B.Nagar, Quthbullahpur, and Serilingampally, who attended the meeting, brought the issues in their purview to the Minister’s notice. Responding to it, Mr. Rama Rao reminded that the eligible poor had already been given rights to their lands through regularisation scheme.

GHMC officials should coordinate with Revenue department for protection of government lands, and scope of using lands for public purposes should be explored, he said.

He asked Town Planning officials to ensure that illegal structures did not come up on government lands. Lease agreements signed decades ago should be revised to current prices to ensure more income to departments, he said.