Geo-fence government lands, says KTR

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has issued instructions for GIS mapping and geo-fencing of government lands in and around the city. Addressing a high-level meeting along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Mr. Rama Rao issued orders for measures to protect government lands from private encroachments.
The meeting was attended by legislators from all the three districts, and Collectors of Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal apart from Revenue, Endowments, HMDDA and GHMC officials.
Special attention should be paid to the Revenue and Endowment lands, and action should be taken to fortify the arguments in courts of law in cases pertaining to disputed lands.
The legislators from L.B.Nagar, Quthbullahpur, and Serilingampally, who attended the meeting, brought the issues in their purview to the Minister’s notice. Responding to it, Mr. Rama Rao reminded that the eligible poor had already been given rights to their lands through regularisation scheme.
GHMC officials should coordinate with Revenue department for protection of government lands, and scope of using lands for public purposes should be explored, he said.
He asked Town Planning officials to ensure that illegal structures did not come up on government lands. Lease agreements signed decades ago should be revised to current prices to ensure more income to departments, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath