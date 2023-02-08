Genome Valley Excellence Award for Moderna co-founder Robert S. Langer

February 08, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2023 will be presented to David H. Koch Institute professor at MIT and co-founder of Moderna Robert S. Langer, organisers of Life Sciences and healthtech forum BioAsia announced on Tuesday.

He was selected for the prestigious award in light of his pioneering research that led to development of first commercial mRNA vaccines. This year’s BioAsia, which will be 20th in the annual series, is being organised from February 24-26 in Hyderabad.

Mr. Langer is also being acknowledged for his exemplary research in human health, including detection, monitoring and treatment of cancer. His contributions to biomedical and therapeutic research include developing long-term and controlled-release drug delivery systems used for a variety of applications, including cancer therapy, insulin and vaccines, the organisers said in a release.

BioAsia is the flagship event of the Telangana government devoted to Life Sciences.

As director of Langer Labs, he works at the intersection of biotechnology and material science and his research helped lay foundation for the underlying delivery mechanism that led to development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines. In 2010, he co-founded biotech company Moderna that shot to prominence for developing an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

“With Genome Valley Excellence Award, we want to celebrate people who created an extraordinary impact within the Life Science community and there is no one who better fits the bill than Prof. Langer. BioAsia is honoured to present him with the award...,” Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Over the years, the Genome Valley Excellence Award has been presented to distinguished people who have made valuable contributions in the field of Life sciences and Public Health. And this year is no exception.”

Past winners include nobel laureates Kurt Wuthrich, Ada Yonath, Harald zur Hausen, Barry Marshall, Martin J Evans, food laureates, Lasker Awardees and eminent industry leaders like Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. In 2021, the award was presented to Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech for development and commercialisation of vaccines, including COVID vaccine Covaxin.

“Highlighting Prof. Langer and his work through this award should encourage children of our community to be students of science and see first-hand, how pursuing science can create impact and make a world of difference in the lives of many,” BioAsia CEO Shakthi M. Nagappan said.