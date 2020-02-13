Genome Valley Excellence Award for American oncologist, Novartis CEO

American immunologist and oncologist Dr. Carl H June and Novartis CEO Dr. Vasant Narasimhan will be presented the Genome Valley Excellence Award at BioAsia 2020, the next in the series of annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum that Telangana government will be organising here from February 17-19.

The award for Dr. June is for his pioneering work in the field of immunotherapy; breakthrough research in developing CAR-T therapy for treatment of cancer and development and commercialisation of world’s first FDA-approved gene therapy. Dr. Narasimhan has been selected for “inspiring the world with the bold new vision to re-imagine the pharmaceutical business including embracing digital technology and transforming healthcare.” He has also done extensive work on a range of public health issues particularly in developing countries and exemplary work in development of over 20 novel medicines, including advances cell and gene therapies as well as vaccines.

Stating this, a release from BioAsia organisers said the Genome Valley Excellence Award was instituted in 2004 to recognise and honour eminent individuals and organisations for their exceptional contribution to the life sciences research and public health.