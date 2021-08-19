Genome Foundation signs pact with FABA

To train students, scientists, clinicians and medical graduates by sharing expertise

City-based Genome Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) here to provide training to students, scientists, clinicians and medical graduates by sharing the available expertise and facilities on Thursday.

Genome Foundation CMD K.P.C Gandhi said that the pact was to mutually supplement, support and strengthen their sources to provide structured modules of training through collaborative efforts with FABA. Dr. Gandhi stressed the importance of the availability and accessibility of latest equipment, rich expertise of eminent scientists in promoting the bio-entrepreneurship while welcoming the students, researchers, and enthusiastic start-ups to make use of these facilities for their professional development and career growth.

FABA’s executive president and professor, University of Hyderabad, P. Reddanna pointed out that the organisation has been holding the annual ‘BioAsia’ for the past 16 years to help flourish the biotechnology industry worldwide. Dr. Gandhi welcomed the FABA officials headed by Dr. Reddanna to visit the state-of-the-art facilities for genetic diagnostics, research, training and counselling and introduced his scientists.

He explained that the Genome Foundation was established with the aim of diagnosing genetic disorders among the Indian population to find solutions through preventive counselling, management, research and development, a press release said.