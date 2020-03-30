Hyderabad

Generous donations pour into the CMRF

Representatives of Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee submitting a memorandum to Chairman and Managing Director of TS Genco and TS Transco D. Prabhakar Rao with a request to deduct their one day’s basic pay and contribute it to the CMRF in Hyderabad on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Several other organisations also make generous contributions

Employees, artisans and pensioners of all four power utilities in the State have decided to contribute their one day’s basic pay to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to tide over the COVID-19 crisis in Telangana.

Representatives of the employees, artisans and pensioners under the aegis of Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TS-PEJAC) met CMD of TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting the latter to deduct a day’s basic pay from their salary, and handed over a cheque to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

TS-PEJAC comprises 22 unions and associations of the four power utilities as also associations of pensioners and artisans. It is learnt that a day’s salary of the employees, artisans and pensioners would come to about ₹12 crore.

Several other organisations also made generous donations to the CMRF on Monday. Hetero Drugs donated ₹5 crore in cash and an equal amount worth of medicines.

Telangana Motor Vehicle Inspectors Association have ₹1.5 crore while Suven Pharma donated ₹1 crore.

NCC MD A. Rangaraju handed over the cheque of ₹1 crore to Mr. Rao.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions director Y. Sridhar presented a cheque of ₹1 crore. Co-owner of Hyderabad Football Club Vijay Madduri met IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao to give him a cheque of ₹25 lakh towards CMRF.

