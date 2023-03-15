Generic version of drug for overactive bladder and UI launched

March 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A generic version of a drug indicated for treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and urinary incontinence (UI) has been unveiled by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company MSN Labs.

Fesobig, the product, is the world’s first bioequivalent generic version of Fesoterodine Fumarate and priced at ₹27 per tablet, MSN Group Executive Director Bharat Reddy said at the launch here on Wednesday.

“Besides helping recover from OAB, we are certain Fesobig will endow patients with a much confident way of life by eliminating the social and psychological discomfort associated with the condition,” he said. MSN has priced it affordably compared to the innovator’s tablets, which cost more than ₹1,200 each, he added.