HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Generic version of drug for overactive bladder and UI launched

MSN Labs has set the price of Fesobig at ₹27 each tablet 

March 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
MSN Group Executive Director Bharat Reddy

MSN Group Executive Director Bharat Reddy

A generic version of a drug indicated for treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and urinary incontinence (UI) has been unveiled by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company MSN Labs.

Fesobig, the product, is the world’s first bioequivalent generic version of Fesoterodine Fumarate and priced at ₹27 per tablet, MSN Group Executive Director Bharat Reddy said at the launch here on Wednesday.

“Besides helping recover from OAB, we are certain Fesobig will endow patients with a much confident way of life by eliminating the social and psychological discomfort associated with the condition,” he said. MSN has priced it affordably compared to the innovator’s tablets, which cost more than ₹1,200 each, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.