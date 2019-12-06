‘Generating data easy, making sense a challenge’

A large Design and Engineering Centre chipmaker Intel has established in the IT hub of Hyderabad will develop a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) design line end to end.

“The GPU architecture has become one of the key architecture for exascale computing and we are developing one of our GPU design lines with the team here,” Intel Corporation’s Chief Architect and GM of Architecture, Graphics and Software Raja M. Koduri said.

While the tech major has other GPU centres, including some in north America, the Hyderabad facility will be the first to do the end-to-end design, he said in an interaction after the centre’s inauguration recently.

Finding talent

Finding the right talent will be “most precious thing, always. That’s what makes the big difference, it is not (about) numbers, money,” he said, expecting hiring for the facility to be completed by 2020. Intel began with 100 people here and had over 300 now and looked to have a total of 1,500, he said.

“The best people want to do best work, not just get paid doing some boring work,” he said, adding what Intel wanted to do in Hyderabad is “super cool, super exciting.”

On exascale computing, Mr. Koduri said it is much needed to put the data generated by billions of intelligent devices in perspective.

“In future, there will be hundred billion devices all around us whether it is sensors, phones, small cameras… cars, scooters. World population is 7 billion. For each person, there will be at least 10 devices tracking them. Imagine the amount of data that the devices will generate.” Exascale computing will help process and make sense of the data, to draw some conclusions.

Massive opportunity

“That’s the kind of journey we are on… I think the rest of industry will also do. This 100 billion [device] opportunity is a massive opportunity for growth of technology. So that will be the next 10X growth opportunity,” he said.

Intel, which had acquired Ineda Systems earlier this year, he replied to a query, was always be on the lookout for more such acquisitions. “If I find a team, a good company with a good team, there is an opportunity that arises, we will always look at that,” he said.

On emerging data regulations, Mr. Koduri said every country will try and protect its data in the future. Every country will try and leverage its data than just giving it away to other people. And that will be a new normal. Every country will invest in their own data processing capabilities, which is good news for us.