General transfers lead to vacancies in Hyderabad hospitals, super speciality transfers exempted

As part of the general transfers within the Telangana health department, numerous vacancies have emerged in Hyderabad hospitals, especially Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. The lack of staff has impacted health services, prompting the Director of Medical Education (DME) to announce that transfers related to super speciality services being exempted from these transfers.

“Considering the critical nature of super speciality services in these hospitals, the government has exempted their transfers. These measures aim to ensure smooth operation of hospitals and uninterrupted patient care for both inpatient and outpatient services,” the DME stated.

According to the DME, there are 30 vacancies across various specialties in seven government hospitals in Hyderabad. These include 11 vacancies in General Medicine, six in General Surgery, five in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and four each in Radiology and Orthopaedics.

To address these vacancies, the Hyderabad district collector convened a meeting on July 30 with principals from Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College. The goal is to fill these positions through the District Selection Committee by August 10, as per the DME’s statement.

Additionally, in April, the government issued Government Order (GO) 920, announcing that over 16,000 posts in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department will be filled on a contract and outsourcing basis. The DME noted that 115 positions each at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital would be filled under this GO.

However, doctors argue that the actual number of vacancies in Hyderabad is significantly higher than that reported by the DME. “At Gandhi Hospital alone, there are over 40 vacancies across just three or four departments,” said a doctor, speaking anonymously. The doctor further claimed that about 50% of positions in almost all departments at Gandhi and OGH are vacant. The exemption of super speciality transfers is crucial, as transferring these doctors would leave many departments without faculty.

