Gender-neutral parental leave policy at Cyient

HYDERABAD

14 July 2021 20:07 IST

12-week time-off at full pay following birth or adoption

Engineering, manufacturing and technology solutions firm Cyient has introduced a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy across its offices globally.

Under the policy, which the company said comes into force with immediate effect, Cyient employees, including birth and adoptive parents of any gender, can take up to 12 weeks time-off at full pay following the birth or adoption of a child. The new parental leave policy will make a significant difference in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents, or do not apply to primary and secondary caregivers, the firm said in a release.

President and chief human resources officer P.N.S.V. Narasimham said the policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families, while MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said it will provide new parents a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities.

Advertising

Advertising