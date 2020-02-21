‘Gender equality still remains a dream’

Hyderabad

Participants at the Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s She M Power Women’s Conclave and Awards conducted in the city on Thursday.
Stress on both men and women to be equal partners

Tessy Thomas, Director General for Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, said on Thursday that while 50% of the population comprises women, they hold only 1% of the world’s property and though they perform better than male counterparts, equality remains a dream.

Ms. Thomas was speaking at the Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s She M Power Women’s Conclave and Awards.

She opined that both men and women should be equal partners at home and work. Women, she said, face challenges as they have to multi-task and juggle work and responsibilities, which is akin to riding a uni-cycle. Agreeing with Swati Lakra, Inspector General (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety Wing, she said that punishing offenders is not the only solution and that ensuring a change in their behaviour and mindset is important.

V.C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary of the SCSC, and film actor Sai Pallavi also spoke.

