‘Gender equality still remains a dream’

Tessy Thomas, Director General for Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, said on Thursday that while 50% of the population comprises women, they hold only 1% of the world’s property and though they perform better than male counterparts, equality remains a dream.

Ms. Thomas was speaking at the Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s She M Power Women’s Conclave and Awards.

She opined that both men and women should be equal partners at home and work. Women, she said, face challenges as they have to multi-task and juggle work and responsibilities, which is akin to riding a uni-cycle. Agreeing with Swati Lakra, Inspector General (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety Wing, she said that punishing offenders is not the only solution and that ensuring a change in their behaviour and mindset is important.

V.C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary of the SCSC, and film actor Sai Pallavi also spoke.