Genco to take up restoration work of first two units from Sept. 1

HYDERABAD

28 August 2020 00:05 IST

Work on restoration of basic facilities on at Srisailam LBHES

As the internal committee of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has intensified its inquiry into the August 20 fire in the Srisaialm Left Bank Hydro Electric Station to zero-in on the events that led to the mishap, the authorities of the power utility too have stepped up efforts to restore basic facilities and normalcy in the underground power plant.

Restoration of basic facilities such as lighting facility all over the tunnel area in which the project is developed and automatic mechanism for pumping out seepage water at regular intervals (de-watering) are the two basic necessities to make any beginning towards restoration of the power plant. “We hope to complete de-watering of the plant area completely by tomorrow (Friday), which allows us speed up installation of temporary lighting network,” sources in the power utility stated on Thursday.

De-watering mechanism

After the restoration of lighting facility and de-watering mechanism, the authorities plan to focus on restoration of the first two units as there was not much damage.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since there is no need for replacement of any major equipment in the first two units, we plan to take up work on restoring the two units from September 1, so that we can resume generation in two weeks time,” a senior official in the know of developments told The Hindu.

Other works which are required to be taken up before taking up the restoration work pertaining to the first two units, according to the power utility officials, include re-installation of the air-conditioning system, attending some work of insulation at the gas insulated sub-station (GIS) and some repairs to a transformer at the sub-station.

Besides, all the mess that is left behind by the fire too has to be cleared before putting the best foot forward towards restoration of the plant.

More probe visits

On the on-going inquiry by the internal committee, the officials said the panel has to make at least three-four visits more to the underground power project to study the status of different components of the power station.

It could arrive at a conclusion on the incidents that led to the fire mishap so that it could work out on recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, the officials said.