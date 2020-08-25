Genco officials console families of victims

CMD of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao consoling the family members of Assistant Engineer Mohan Kumar.

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 00:13 IST

Prabhakar Rao assures all help to the kin

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao visited and consoled the families of Genco employees, who lost their lives while discharging duties in the fire accident that took place at Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station (LBHES), here on Monday.

Mr. Rao along with a few other officials of Genco visited the families of Deputy Executive Engineer Srinivas Goud living in Champapet, Assistant Engineer Mohan Kumar at Jeedimetla and another AE Uzma Fatima at Azampura in the city. Mr. Rao assured the bereaved families that both the State government and the Genco would take care of them in all possible ways. Members of the bereaved families broke into tears as the CMD visited them and Mr. Rao himself could not control his emotions during the visit. “The Srisailam LBHES accident in most unfortunate incident and has left huge grief as the head of the organisation personally. I am unable to digest the fact that my colleagues are no more and my sympathies are with you all,” Mr. Rao told the bereaved families. Although compensating the loss suffered by the families was not entirely possible as bringing those who lost lives was not possible, their sacrifice in saving the power station to the extent possible was invaluable, Mr. Rao said adding that they lost their lives in their effort to save the power station. He likened their sacrifice with that of soldiers sacrifice in the country’s frontiers and it would remain in the annals of the power sector of Telangana forever.

He stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced financial assistance and eligible employment to one dependent in every victim family and the Genco would also extend all departmental benefits.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer of Nagarjunasagar HES Suryanarayana visited and consoled the family of another AE Sundar at Suryapet and Chief Engineer of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station Ravindra Kumar visited the families of AE Venkata Rao at Madhira, Plant Attendant Y. Rambabu at Karepally and Junior Plant attendant Kiran Kumar at Palvancha.