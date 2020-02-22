Genco, BHEL run against time to restore 800 MW KTPS unit

With the energy consumption constantly recording about 250 million units a day and the peak power demand hovering around 13,000 MW in the State, the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) is running against time to put back the 800 MW super critical generation unit in Kothagudem Thermal Power Station by the end of March first week.

Availability of the high-capacity generation unit has become necessary in the wake of increasing energy demand and the March-end deadline for decommissioning of five old unit of KTPS with a generating capacity of 420 MW put together approaching fast. The 800 MW unit of KTPS has gone out of order on November 28 last after developing some major technical snags.

The equipment supplier BHEL Haridwar has shifted the turbine to its facility there rectify the damage caused to thermo-well, strainer and its inner casing as it was not possible to carry out the repairs at KTPS. “It is expected to reach KTPS in the next three-four days and the installation will be completed soon so that the unit become operational by the end of March first week”, sources in the Genco stated.

When contacted, how the power utilities are managing the surging energy demand, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao told The Hindu that they have tied up to meet the peak demand up to 13,500 MW. “We have been prudently managing the demand by going for hydel generation in the pump mode during the night and early morning hours as it’s most economical power and getting solar supplementation in the afternoon”, he explained.

The peak power demand recorded in Telangana so far is 12,976 MW at 7.46 am on February 19 and the energy consumption was also highest at 254.34 million units. The peak demand has been over 12,000 MW for the last six days with the agricultural and irrigation (lift) consumption pushing the demand.

“Another 540 MW generation capacity would be added by Genco soon as we have plans to go for commercial operation of the first two units of 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station during March to meet the demand during the peak summer”, Mr. Prabhakar Rao stated. On the progress of 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Nalgonda district, the Genco CMD said BoP contractors were finalised by the executing agency BHEL after the completion of foundation works.