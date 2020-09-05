Genco announces ex gratia

05 September 2020 23:01 IST

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has announced an ex gratia of ₹75 lakh each to the families of five engineers and two plant assistants, who died in the major fire at the Srisailam LBHES on the night of August 20.

This is in addition to the ex gratia announced by the State government and suitable employment to one of the eligible members from each bereaved family on compassionate grounds. The State government had announced ₹50 lakh ex gratia to the family of a Deputy Executive Engineer and ₹25 lakh each to the families of four Assistant Engineers and two plant assistants.

Two other employees of a private company were also killed in the fire and the government announced the ex-gratia to them too.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao announced the ex gratia from the power utility on Saturday and stated that including the amount announced by the government, the total ex gratia amount would go up to ₹1.25 crore to the family of DEE and ₹1 crore each to four AEs and two plant assistants. He stated that the decision to pay the ex gratia was taken at its board meeting held here on Saturday.

The employees and engineers associations of power utilities have also been demanding higher ex-gratia to the families of the deceased employees and the demand has been in the range of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore per family. The board meeting was attended by Directors, Principal Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao and Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania too attended the meeting. The board meeting discussed the fire mishap at length and paid homage to the employees who laid down their lives.

Stating that the departmental assistance too would be extended to the families of deceased employees, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said posts such as assistant engineer/personnel officer would be given to one eligible family member of the DEE and four AEs based on their qualification and the posts of junior plant assistants would be given to one family member each of the two other Genco employees killed in the mishap.

Panel on plant revival

Meanwhile, the Genco board has also appointed a three-member committee for the speedy revival of the plant. The committee would comprise Director (Hydel) Ch. Venkata Rajam, Director (Civil) A. Ajay and Chief Engineer of Srisailam LBHES.