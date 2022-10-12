Gemini Edibles to set up Rs.400 cr oil refinery in TS, employ 1,000 people

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEF India), the company behind Freedom brand edible oils, will be setting up an edible oil refinery near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹400 crore.

The proposed unit will provide employment to more than 1,000 people from the State and support many oilseed farmers in the State, the company said after founder and Managing Director Pradeep Chowdhry met Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Welcoming the decision of Gemini Edibles, conveyed by Mr. Chowdhry, the Minister said the State government would extend all cooperation to the organisation.

Mr. Rao, during the meeting, said how the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had set in motion four revolutions — 2nd Green, Blue, Pink, White. It was also pursuing an ambitious goal of bringing 20 lakh acres under oil palm cultivation and thereby embarking on a Yellow Revolution.

The Minister said the investment by Gemini Edibles would play an important role in increasing edible oil output and the farmers in the State, his office said. Mr. Chowdhry said the proposed unit was the beginning of the yellow revolution in Telangana and lead to many such units being established in near future.

A Hyderabad based company, GEF India is into edible oil manufacturing and selling for since 2010. It is a joint venture between Mr. Chowdhry and Golden Agri International (GAR) Singapore, which is one of the leading integrated palm oil plantation companies globally. GEF has a three manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh with a combined edible oils processing capacity of 2600 MTS per day. The company posted ₹10,481 crore revenue last fiscal.