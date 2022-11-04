GE Aerospace, TASL extend pact for manufacturing aircraft engine parts

Tata CoE for Aero Engines in Hyderabad to make components under the $1-billion multi-year contract

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 19:55 IST

GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems have extended a manufacturing agreement under which TASL will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE’s global engine manufacturing factories.

The multi-year long term contract is valued over $1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry. The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (Tata-TCoE) in Hyderabad.

“Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. Tata-TCoE has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make-in-India for the world,” said vice-president and general manager (Purchasing), GE Aerospace, Mike Kauffman.

TASL managing director and CEO Sukaran Singh said the company has evolved as the supplier of choice for global aerospace and defence industry. “As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE’s engineering team,” he said.

Tata-TcoE, established in 2018, as a state-of-the-art modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers specialises in advanced, precision-machining technologies for aircraft engine manufacturing. These include special process technologies like thermal spray, electron beam welding and X-ray radiography.

