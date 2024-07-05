ADVERTISEMENT

GCC, startups emerge as major job creators in India in past five years

Published - July 05, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment Sumita Dawra with a section of the participants at a meeting organised by CII and Employers’ Federation of India in Hyderabad on Friday.

About eight crore new jobs were created in India in the past five years and the growth was driven by global capability centres (GCCs) and startups, Secretary to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment Sumita Dawra said, citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) findings.

Ms. Dawra was speaking at an interaction with industry representatives organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers’ Federation of India (EFI) here on Friday.

She highlighted the ministry’s reforms for ease of doing business. The reforms includes decriminalisation of labour laws, increasing female workforce participation, social security and labour welfare that are expected to drive inclusive growth in India, CII said in a release on the meeting.

The senior official said that 29 labour laws had been codified into four labour laws. A national career service portal is active and data from Skills Ministry is being integrated. The country has about 1 crore gig workers and gig economy is expected to give employment to about 2.4 crore people by 2030.

The Government of India has constituted a taskforce to study Artificial Intelligence’s impact on the future of work and more research is required in this area, she said.

Telangana Labour Secretary Sanjay Kumar told the meeting about the work initiated by the State government to upgrade ITIs into Advanced Training Centres and how industries were encouraged to adopt ITIs.

