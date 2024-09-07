ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Gates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar to be lifted this evening, water to be released into Musi

Updated - September 07, 2024 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMWS&SB chief Ashok Reddy has appealed to the administrative units in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the police and the GHMC to be alert and exercise caution

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of surplus water being discharged from Himayatsagar in reservoir into Musi River in Hyderabad on July 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to operate the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, both of which are near their full tank level (FTL) capacities, on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

At Osmansagar, two gates will be lifted by one feet to maintain an outflow of 226 cusecs. At Himayatsagar, one gate will be lifted by one feet to maintain an outflow of 340 cusecs into downstream Musi, an official release stated.

As of Saturday noon, an inflow of 1800 cusecs and 1400 cusecs water was being received at the reservoirs, respectively.

Twin reservoirs to the rescue of Hyderabad again

Full capacity of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

The full capacity of Osmansagar is 1790 feet (3.90tmc) and presently the water level is at 1787.95 feet (3.43tmc). Himayatsagar water level was 1761.10 feet (2.455tmc) while its full capacity is 1763.50 feet or 2.970 tmc.

HMWS&SB chief Ashok Reddy has appealed to the administrative units in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the police and the GHMC to be alert and exercise caution.

