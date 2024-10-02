GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gates of Hyderabad reservoirs opened 

Published - October 02, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) issued a safety alert to residents in downstream of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar as water levels in the reservoirs are at full capacity.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, six gates of Osmansagar were operated to a height of two feet as inflows were up to 1,400 cusecs, and a discharge of 1,428 cusecs was maintained. The reservoir is already holding 3.900 tmc water or full tank level at 1,790 feet.

Himayatsagar gates were also lifted. Officials operated one gate by a height of one foot and maintained a discharge of 348. As inflows were recorded as 350 cusecs, the reservoir is holding 2.970 tmc water, while the full tank water level is 1763.50 feet.

