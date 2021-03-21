Garment store directed to compensate shopper

A district consumer commission directed Brand Factory to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

It also ordered a refund of ₹74.98 which a complainant said that the company had charged him as excessive GST, and ₹10 which the company had charged for a carry bag.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Hyderabad – I was dealing with a complaint filed by Srikhande Umesh Kumar, 29, a resident of Risala Abdullah, against Brand Factory outlet in Parklane.

The complainant stated he bought a pair of jeans which was on 40% discount.

The maximum retail price was ₹2,499, which the complainant stated was inclusive of GST, and after discount, the price was ₹1,499.40, including GST.

But the outlet charged the complainant ₹1,594.38.

An excess amount of ₹74.88 as GST was charged. The complainant also stated that ₹10 was charged for a carry bag which had the logo of the outlet printed on it. He alleged that the company made customers their ‘advertising agents’.

Meanwhile, Brand Factory denied all allegations, and contended that ‘GST would be stated to have been determined based on the transaction value.’

The outlet pointed out that that transaction value was inclusive of the GST and justified the same with calculations.

In connection with the charging ₹10, it said that a notice was displayed prominently, and that there was no deficiency of service.

Taking the evidence and arguments into consideration, the commission noted that the complainant relied on a decision which was made in a case pertaining to Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd and Shrays Patel Pvt Ltd, in which it was stated that charging extra GST is deficiency in service.

With regards to the carry bad, the commission stated, “The opposite party ought to have provided the said carry bag to the complainant free of cost. It should have informed the complainant prior to selection of the goods but not at the payment counter as such the action of opposite party certainly amounts to deficiency in service and also adoption of unfair trade practice on its part.”

Apart from ordering a refund of the GST and paying compensation, the commission imposed costs of ₹5,000.