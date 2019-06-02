Gaps that need to be filled in metro rail works

With the general elections past us and local body polls to be done with in all aspects, soon citizens can expect the government to take a few crucial decisions as far as the Metro rail project is concerned. While Airport Metro project work has to be given a push in finalising financial and technical aspects if it is to be ready within the next four years, certain gaps in existing phase one metro works too require final approvals.

Hyderabad Metro Rail is now running about 55 km of route across two corridors — L.B. Nagar to Miyapur (Red) and Nagole to HiTec City (Blue). The government special purpose vehicle, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, has taken up and completed street-level works across 30 km of the inaugural line between Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole.

The street-level works like barricading for up to 500 metres below the stations, footpaths, stormwater drains, bollards to prevent vehicles from clambering, furniture, toilets, parking, etc. were taken up at a total cost of about ₹56 crore — this includes metro stretch from Jubilee Hills Check Post till HiTec City station too.

All these were done because “Our minister (K.T. Rama Rao as in-charge) did not want five-star-like stations on top to have improper civic amenities down on the ground for the passengers,” remarked Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy several times.

‘Heritage precinct’

However, the momentum seemed to have slackened in the last few months due to model code of conduct and subsequent freeze in government decisions. While there are large gaps from Ameerpet till Miyapur in development of street-level works like footpaths and others, such work has been a non-starter from Nampally till L.B. Nagar.

HMR officials talked about 5-km ‘heritage precinct’ from Police Control Room till MGBS reflecting the old city culture and the metro station to the Nampally railway station was to be connected through a cobbled and barricaded walkway. The first multi-level parking complex nearby too is not yet ready.

When these issues were posed to the Managing Director, he explained: “We have finalised contracts worth ₹46 crore for street-level works in the old city and work will start once we receive the government’s permission. Parking complex work will also start once we receive final clearances from the GHMC and fire services department.”

Street-level works from Ameerpet to Miyapur, other than those beneath the stations for upto 200 metres, will be taken up by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd as per the government decision, he added.